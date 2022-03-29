Burglary suspect shoots Moss Point K9 officer in chest during foot chase, police say

Buddy, a K9 officer at the Moss Point Police Department, is in serious condition after being shot in the chest during a foot pursuit of a burglary suspect early Tuesday morning.

Moss Point police responded to an alarm at the Shell gas station on Mississippi 63 near I-10 just after midnight and approached the suspect behind the building, Police Chief Brandon Ashley said in a press release.

The suspect fled on foot and Buddy was deployed to help chase and apprehend him.

“The suspect scaled a privacy fence and Buddy went over the fence after him” into a wooded area, Ashley said. Officers then heard gunfire, and Buddy returned to his handler and collapsed from the gunshot wound.

Other local agencies helped Moss Point police search for the suspect through the morning, and items stolen from the business were recovered, Ashley said.

Police found evidence that identified the suspect, Ashley said, and a suspicious vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s car was stopped at 6 a.m.

Officers arrested the male and female occupants inside the car and are held for questioning. Felony charges are expected, Ashley said.

Buddy was rushed to an animal clinic in Mobile and underwent emergency surgery to remove the bullet from his chest.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please call Moss Point Police Det. Kimberlee Snowden at 228-475-1711, or contact Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers.