Burglary suspect stands off with officers following pursuit in Torrance

A suspect was arrested after barricading inside a Torrance apartment following a high-speed pursuit through Los Angeles County Friday night.

The driver was wanted for a burglary and was considered armed and dangerous, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The pursuit began around 7:40 p.m. The suspect hit speeds of 100 miles per hour while weaving dangerously through 405 Freeway traffic before exiting in Torrance.

On surface streets, he sped through red lights and drove on the wrong side of the road, reaching speeds of nearly 80 miles per hour at times.

He narrowly missed nearby vehicles while driving into shopping plazas and exiting back onto surface streets recklessly.

He pulled over at a gated apartment complex, ran from the vehicle, headed up a flight of stairs and locked himself inside an apartment, believed to be his home.

A man was arrested after barricading inside a Torrance apartment following a high-speed pursuit through Los Angeles County on Feb. 2, 2024. (KTLA)

Law enforcement surrounded the complex and the apartment’s front door as the suspect remained barricaded inside. Authorities worked to evacuate the complex as well.

At around 9:10 p.m., the suspect was taken into custody. A firearm was discovered at the scene as well.

This developing story will be updated. Footage of the pursuit can be seen in the video player above.

