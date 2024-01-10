Burglary suspects accused of leading police on two chases, stealing car before arrests

Jan. 9—An alleged apartment burglary led to a multi-agency vehicle pursuit, vehicle theft and two arrests early Tuesday morning in Spokane.

Spokane police received multiple 911 calls at about 1:40 a.m. about people breaking into an apartment in the 8400 block of North Nevada Street, according to a police news release. The callers reported the suspects were wearing masks, carrying firearms and then fled in a vehicle.

A Spokane County Sheriff's deputy located and followed the vehicle while awaiting backup from other law enforcement officers, police said. Once they arrived, officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled and a pursuit started.

Officers deployed spike strips, partially disabling the vehicle, but the driver continued, police said. Officers decided to terminate the pursuit to protect the public.

A short time later, the unoccupied vehicle was located in the area of Cincinnati Street and Everett Avenue in northeast Spokane. According to police, officers determined the burglary suspects stole a nearby car that was left running in front of a home in the 600 block of East Crown Avenue.

An officer spotted the stolen vehicle in the area of Sprague Avenue and Havana Street, and police pursued the vehicle again. The pursuit ended near the Liberty Park Library in East Central Spokane, and the suspects ran away.

A police K-9 tracking team located two suspects — 31-year-old Shane Johnson and 18-year-old Makenzie McFarling — and arrested them on suspicion of first-degree burglary and theft of a motor vehicle. McFarling was also arrested on suspicion of attempting to elude a police vehicle. Additional charges are pending.

Johnson is an eight-time convicted felon, including criminal mischief with a deadly weapon, second-degree assault, third-degree assault and felony harassment — threats to kill.

Police are still looking for the other suspects.

Those who have information about the incident and who have not spoken to law enforcement are asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference case No. 2024-20005071.

The sheriff's office and Spokane Valley Police Department helped Spokane police in this incident.

McFarling made her initial appearance Tuesday in Spokane County Superior Court and is scheduled for an arraignment Jan. 17. She remained in the Spokane County Jail on Tuesday night on a $15,000 bond. Johnson, who also remained in jail Tuesday, is set for his first appearance Wednesday.