Burglary suspects arrested again in Auburn

May 12—AUBURN — A man and woman charged in a spree of burglaries last month were arrested again early Friday morning and returned to jail.

Amanda Garland, 41, of 9 Eastman Lane, and Billie Joe Garland, 46, of 25 Sylvia St., were arrested after police descended on Amanda Garland's home shortly after midnight. Each was charged with refusing to submit to arrest and with violating bail conditions set after their earlier release from jail.

The Garlands were two of three people arrested in late April in what police describe as a spree of commercial burglaries that stretched across Androscoggin County and possibly beyond.

Auburn police have been investigating the break-ins with the help of the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office and other departments since March 2. On that day, in the overnight hours, East Auburn Baptist Church was broken into and cash and other items were stolen. Soon after, police began receiving reports of other business break-ins across three counties.

Both Amanda and Billie Jo Garland face multiple counts of burglary and theft, as well as other charges. Amanda Garland was additionally charged with theft of a firearm reported to have been taken in one of the earlier burglaries. Both suspects were jailed when they were arrested in April, but had been subsequently freed on bail.

Police from several jurisdictions have been continuing to investigate the burglaries, which have plagued multiple stores and other businesses since late winter. Auburn police did not say why the Garlands were arrested Friday morning or provide further details about the burglary investigation.

Because of bail conditions, Billie Jo Garland was not supposed to be at the Eastman Lane, police said.

Both suspects were being held Friday night at the Androscoggin County Jail. Billie Jo Garland was being held without bail. Bail for Amanda Garland was set at $560.