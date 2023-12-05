Burglary suspect's bond set at $45,000

Dec. 4—The Putnam County man who fled from deputies in a pursuit that ended up in a farm pond made his first appearance in court Thursday and had his bond reduced from $54,500 to $45,000 with a new court date set for early next year.

Dane Newman Carr, 38, Brookstone Dr., Cookeville, is charged with burglary, theft of property, possession of burglary tools, evading arrest, resisting arrest, vandalism and driving on a revoked license.

Carr is represented by the Public Defender's Office and has a new court date of Feb. 22 set in General Sessions Court.

CCSO deputies responded to a burglary in progress at a TVA substation off Plateau Rd. that was observed by TVA personnel on a video surveillance. When deputies arrived on the scene, a man fled from the property onto Carey Dr. and into a field before driving into a farm pond in the dark.

A suspect, identified as Carr, was taken into custody. Deputies found multiple pry tools, bolt cutters and other tools inside the vehicle.

