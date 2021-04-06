Burglary suspect's use of credit card leads to his arrest

Apr. 6—Employees' suspicions about a teen's use of a credit card at a Joplin business led to his arrest Saturday on burglary charges.

Police Capt. Will Davis said a police officer was dining at the Tropical Smoothie Cafe at 3102 E. Seventh St. when employees contacted him about a customer who had been there earlier and used a credit card to pay for an order, buy a gift card and even pay for a food item for an employee.

Davis said the teen who had presented the card had mentioned that he was on his way to Target, which enabled the officer to locate and detain him at that nearby business. Questioning of the suspect led to the discovery that he had a credit card belonging to a man whose home on East Eighth Street had been burglarized and whose wallet had been stolen, he said.

Forms of identification belonging to four other people also were found in the suspect's possession, and Lucas L. Page, 18, was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary and fraudulent use of a credit device, according to Davis.