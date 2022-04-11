Burglary suspects enter negotiated pleas

Two men indicted on felony burglary charges recently entered negotiated pleas to lesser offenses during separate hearings in the Guernsey County Common Pleas Court.

Robert V. Hood Jr., 37, Cambridge, plead guilty on April 7 to single counts of burglary, a third-degree felony, and trespassing in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony, stemming from an incident in the city last October.

Meanwhile, Gage A.T. Greathouse, 23, Caldwell, plead guilty the same day to one count of trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony, resulting from an incident nearly a year ago on April 24, 2021.

Both men were initially indicted by a Guernsey County grand jury on second-degree felony burglary charges later amended by the county prosecuting attorney's office, as part of the negotiated plea agreements.

A misdemeanor assault charge also filed against Greathouse will be dismissed at his sentencing hearing on July 11.

Hood is scheduled to be sentenced on July 14.

According to Cambridge police reports, Hood was accused of entering a Sarchet Avenue home where he took a shower at 9 a.m. before confronting six residents that included two children on the second floor of the residence.

No injuries were reported by the occupants.

On arrival, officers made a protective sweep of the home but Hood had already left on foot. A short time later, police learned a man matching Hood's description has just left a nearby home on Leatherwood Street.

Police reported finding Hood hiding in the bushes outside the Leatherwood Street home and he was taken into custody.

At the Sarchet Avenue home, two women reported they were in an upstairs bedroom when Hood walked in and just stared at them. They told him to leave, but he went to another bedroom and began rummaging through items inside that room.

Another woman told police she heard someone in the downstairs bathroom taking a shower, but the door was locked and she believed it was one of the other occupants.

Police returned Hood to the Sarchet Avenue home and the witnesses identified him as the man who was inside.

Hood later confessed he was inside the home because he was wet and cold after running through a swamp. He denied entering any other homes in the neighborhood.

As for Greathouse, he reportedly entered a Jacqueline Drive home and assaulted a man during a dispute regarding sexual relations with an unidentified woman.

The 18-year-old victim reportedly told Guernsey County sheriff's deputies he believed Greathouse was trying to kill him.

According to a report from the Guernsey County Sheriff's Office, Greathouse entered the victim's home just before 8 p.m. on April 24 to show him a message that was left on his phone by the woman.

The victim told deputies Greathouse struck him in the forehead and then started choking him. He alleged Greathouse then shoved him into a wall with enough force to cause a large hole.

The victim was able to free himself from Greathouse's grasp by striking him in the mouth. Greathouse then left the residence and returned home where he was taken into custody by deputies.

Bond was continued for both Hood and Greathouse.

