Burglary suspects hopped fence of Clay High, stole golf cart and damaged property

The search is on for several suspects caught on surveillance camera burglarizing Clay High School.

Clay County District Schools Police Department said the incident occurred after Saturday’s homecoming dance on Sun., Oct. 8 around 12:32 a.m. It’s believed the incident lasted until 4 a.m. that same day.

Up to three suspects seen on camera footage reportedly jumped the fence of the high school. They stole a golf cart and drove it on and off campus, damaging property. The golf cart was ultimately wrecked. The burglary suspects also stole Clay High criminal justice sweatshirts.

“The suspects covered their faces while on campus,” Clay County Sheriff’s Office said on their Facebook page. “Please pay close attention to the yellow ‘Crocs’ shoes. The suspects’ sweatshirts were dark blue or black Hollister and the 3rd suspect has a camouflage sweatshirt with white label and cursive writing on the front.”

If you have any information to identify the suspects, please call 904-336-0100. You can also submit an anonymous tip through the SaferWatch app.

“And a message to the suspects... you too can call or turn yourselves in to any law enforcement officer,” CCSO said. “We will soon find out who you are and hold you accountable.”

