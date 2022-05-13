Burglary suspects nabbed in Webb City

May 13—Two suspects in a burglary Thursday in Webb City were flushed out of a house and taken into custody by members of special response teams with the Webb City police and Jasper County Sheriff's Department.

Police Chief Don Melton said officers were called at 7:38 a.m. regarding a burglary in the 1600 block of South Oronogo Street. A vehicle believed to have been used in the burglary was located near Fourth and Jefferson streets in Webb City and a possible location of the suspect was identified in the 900 block of West First Street, Melton said.

A Webb City special response team attempted to call the suspects out of the house near Webb City Junior High School, but they refused to come out, Melton said. The Jasper County special response team was called in and chemical munitions used to force them out, he said.

A 25-year-old man from Webb City and a 28-year-old woman from Carthage were taken into custody, and the scene cleared midafternoon. The names of the suspects were being withheld Thursday.

Melton said the school was notified of the situation while the standoff was taking place, but it had ended and the scene was cleared before it was time for students to be let out.