Burglary suspects smash rear window of Atherton home: police

(KRON) — Multiple suspects broke into an Atherton home Wednesday night by smashing a rear window, the Atherton Police Department (APD) said. The burglary happened Jan. 31 around 9:08 p.m. on the 300 block of Fletcher Drive.

The suspects and the vehicle they drove off in are still outstanding, police said. APD asks for neighbors to check their surveillance footage and report any information about the suspects.

Police did not say whether or not anything was stolen from the home.

APD says anyone with information about the burglary is asked to contact the department at 650-688-6500.

Wednesday’s incident marks the third consecutive month a break-in was reported at an Atherton home. In December, police investigated an attempted burglary at a home on Fairview Avenue. In November, Atherton police investigated a residential burglary.

