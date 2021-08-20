Burglary suspects in stolen car flee

Aug. 19—Three burglary suspects were apprehended on the outskirts of Crossville after fleeing from a breaking-and-entering scene in Roane County and attempting to elude arrest by sheriff's deputies.

Police also learned the suspects were fleeing in a vehicle reported stolen in Putnam County.

David Edward Dion, 29, 77 Iron Horse Lane, No. 103, is charged by Cumberland County authorities with theft of property (possession of a stolen vehicle), aggravated assault, evading arrest, reckless endangerment and driving on a suspended license.

Dion is charged by Roane County authorities with aggravated burglary, evading arrest theft and vandalism.

McKinsey Dion and Kristi Lovell, ages and addresses not available, are both charged with aggravated burglary and theft.

David Dion appeared in Cumberland County General Sessions Court Aug. 9 at which time he was appointed representation by the Public Defender's Office.

The local charges, along with unrelated charges filed June 21 for no insurance and driving an unregistered vehicle, were all continued to Sept 2.

The Roane County News reported that Sheriff's Deputy Jesse Calbaugh was dispatched to a home on Mary Brown Lane to investigate a burglary in progress. The owner was not home. It was reported a man and two women were breaking into the house through a sliding glass door.

Quoting the arrest warrant, the trio once inside went through the home, disabling security cameras, and then left with items from the house in a Nissan Xterra. Calbaugh spotted the vehicle on Eagle Furnace Rd. and attempted to stop the vehicle that fled into Cumberland County.

Cumberland sheriff's deputies spotted the vehicle traveling toward Crab Orchard on Hwy. 70 E. and attempted to stop the car. During the attempted stop, the vehicle swerved toward a deputy's vehicle, forcing him into the ditch.

The pursuit continued on Hwy. 70 E. with one of the occupants tossing items from the vehicle. Crossville Police joined in attempting to stop the fleeing car by putting stop strips across the roadway, disabling the vehicle that turned onto Rock Quarry Rd. and came to a stop in a driveway.

Story continues

All three occupants of the car were taken into custody without further incident.

One of the items tossed from the vehicle and recovered was a VCR that had been taken from the Roane County residence.

Dion was placed in the Cumberland County Justice Center where he was booked on the local charges while the two women were turned over to Roane County deputies.

Putnam County authorities were notified of the stolen vehicle recovery.

Bond for David Dion was set at $40,000.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com