Burglary, theft among Criminal Court pleas

Sep. 1—A Cumberland County man accused of breaking into a residence on Billy Goat Rd. and with possessing items stolen during a W. Creston Rd. garage burglary was among 10 defendants enter guilty pleas in Cumberland County Criminal Court.

Michael Scott Elliott, 36, received a total of three years in prison on the Cumberland County charges and that sentence is to be served concurrently with a sentence in Putnam County.

He was originally charged with aggravated burglary, two counts of theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, evading arrest and simple possession.

The burglary charge stems from a Sept. 2 theft of gold coins, three rifles and jewelry that were stolen from the Billy Goat Rd. residence. Elliott was arrested by Monterey Police in possession of some of the items.

The theft charge stems from the taking of several mounted deer heads, a Honda generator, battery charger and other items taken from the W. Creston Rd. garage.

The remaining charges were dropped.

In unrelated cases, the following guilty pleas were entered:

—William James Cooper (Olszewski), 59, charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule II drug, simple possession, possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a drug paraphernalia in a 2014 case, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon and received a one-year sentence with 87 days to serve and credit for 87 days already served. Because of the age of the case, nothing is known about the incident.

—Vickie Darlene Eldridge, 53, charged with possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of Alprazolam with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of Oxycodone with intent to sell and/or deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia and received a suspended 11-month and 29-day sentence to be served on supervised probation. Eldridge was fined $150, and is to pay court costs. Remaining charges were dropped. The charge stems from June 21, 2018, arrest.

—Denver Gray Houston, 44, charged with violation of an order of protection, pleaded guilty to the charge and received an 11-month and 29-day suspended sentence to be served on probation. A domestic assault charge was dismissed. The violation charge stems from an April 26, 2021, arrest by Crossville Police.

—William Larry Matthews Sr., 51, charged with aggravated assault and domestic assault, pleaded guilty to reckless aggravated assault and received a two-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. The charge stems from an April 8, 2021, domestic incident involving a metal pipe and knife and investigated by the CCSO.

—Billy Ray Pugh, 57, charged with two counts of possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sale and/or delivery and received a nine-year prison sentence to be served at 30% as a Range 1 offender. Remaining charges were dropped and Pugh is to forfeit anything seized during the arrests. The charges stem from CCSO arrests on May 28, 2020, and March 14, 2021.

—Kevin Sherrill, 44, charged with theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, pleaded guilty to theft of more than $10,000 and received a four-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. Sherrill is to pay restitution to be determined at a hearing on Oct. 2. The theft stems from an Oct, 2, 2019 theft of a rock crusher power unit and two concrete barriers.

—Ron Michael Sherrill, 41, charged with tree counts of possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a firearm for the purpose of going armed and possession of drug paraphernalia, pleaded guilty to one count of sale of meth and received a six-year suspended sentence with six months to serve and the balance on supervised probation. Sherrill was fined $2,000, is to pay court costs and forfeits property seized during the arrest. Remaining charges were dropped. The charges stem from a CCSO search of a residence on Old Mail Rd. on April 9, 2019.

—William Joseph Stewart II, 41, charged with reckless endangerment, pleaded guilty to a Class A misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment and received an 11-month and 29-day sentence to be served on supervised probation. Stewart is to pay $500 restitution and is banned from contact with the victim. The charge stems from a July 25, 2020 incident investigated by THP.

—Carl John Ulacco, 67, second offense driving under the influence, pleaded guilty to first offense DUI and was fined $365, is to pay court costs, is to serve 48 hours in jail and loss of driving privileges for one year. The charge stems from an Aug. 21, 2020, traffic stop by CPD and THP.

