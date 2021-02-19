Burglary, theft charged man found on property

Feb. 18—When a woman confronted a man on her property, she called sheriff's deputies and provided them with a description and identity of the suspect. The man was later found by officers and now faces felony charges.

Zachary Allen Rives, 20, 1223 Browntown Rd., is charged with aggravated burglary and theft of property in connection with the incident that occurred Feb. 10 on Keyes Rd.

Cumberland County Deputy Tyler Yoder wrote in his report that he was dispatched to a Keyes Rd. address when he found a man identified as Rives walking along Plateau Rd. The man fit the description provided by the homeowner and he was detained and taken to the Keyes Rd. address.

The woman who reported the incident identified Rives as the man she confronted over kicking open her front door and stealing her phone charger and keys to her pickup truck. Rives allegedly admitted to the victim that he had taken the pickup truck but had returned it to the residence just prior to the confrontation.

The truck, valued at $4,500, and the phone charger were returned to the owner.

Rives was then taken to the Justice Center where he was booked on the two charges and his bond set at $8,000.

He will appear at a later date in Cumberland County General Sessions Court.

