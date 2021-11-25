Burglary, theft, PFO land man 40 years

Nov. 25—A Boyd County jury sentenced a man to 40 years and a $500 fine for two counts of third-degree burglary, two counts of theft by unlawful taking and two counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.

David Kimmel Jr. has been banned from both Rural King and Walmart for shoplifting, according to a Kentucky State Police release, but he continued to steal from both Boyd County stores.

At the time of the theft, Kimmel was out on parole for felony cases out of Carter, Lawrence, Greenup and Rowan Counties.

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Christina Smith prosecuted the case. It was investigated by the Boyd County Sheriff's Department and Kentucky State Police. Current and former employees of the stores provided eyewitness testimony.