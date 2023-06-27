Burglary, theft from store lands man in jail

Jun. 26—A Crossville area man known well to law enforcement officers has been arrested and charged with entering a vehicle parked at a local repair shop and with stealing walkie talkies from a local store.

David Edward Marshall, 48, no address available, is charged with one count of burglary and one count of theft of property of up to $500, according to Ptl. Jacob Zimmerman's report. He was taken into custody on June 19.

On that date, police were dispatched to Rick's Reliable Transmission in reference to a cell phone being taken from a vehicle. The owner of the vehicle and cell phone became alerted when an app showed it to be missing and last known location was in the 1000 block of Uno Dr. in Lake Tansi.

Tansi Police were dispatched to the area and learned the phone had been traded to a juvenile by the suspect. The phone was recovered and returned to the owner.

When police — armed with a burglary warrant — located the suspect outside First National Bank of Tennessee, Marshall denied the charge and said he was given the cell phone in exchange for work on a vehicle.

Police searched Marshall when placing him under arrest and recovered three walkie talkies. Marshall told police he obtained the radios from a man in Highland Square shopping center.

Police later learned the radios had been taken from Rural King in Cumberland Square and were store use communication radios used by employees. A second warrant was then obtained charging theft of the radios.

All property was recovered and Marshall was jailed and will appear for a hearing in General Sessions Court.

