Burglary, thefts, drugs comprise May indictments

May 25—An April 6 incident in which a man entered a residence with a gun and discharged it with several people present now has resulted in a seven-count indictment.

Stephen Edward Higgins, 36, lists no address on the indictment but his charges involve first-degree robbery, five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and second-degree persistent felony offender.

The indictment states that on April 6, Higgins entered the home, armed with a handgun with the intent to commit a theft from the homeowner as well as shooting the gun at him. According to the indictment, there were four other people present in the home, all of whom could have sustained death or serious physical injury during the incident.

The persistent felony offender charge stems from a 2004 case in Laurel County for third-degree burglary, although Higgins did not settle that case until 2017 at which time he received a five-year sentence.

Higgins is named in a separate indictment as well — this case charging him with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, on April 6.

Two people who used illegal drugs in the presence of a minor were also named in the indictments returned by a Laurel grand jury on Friday.

Daniel Allen Wheeler, 20, and Jamie L. Campbell Wheeler, 22, both of Myers Road in Carlisle, Kentucky, are charged with using the illicit substance in Laurel County on March 22, thus initiating the charge of second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.

Driving without license, driving while under the influence of intoxicants, and driving recklessly brought a nine-count indictment against James Boyd Marcum, 43, of Corbin.

The indictment states that on Feb. 6, Marcum was driving while intoxicated — his fourth offense, and driving on DUI-suspended or revoked license, third or greater offense. He is charged with five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment involving two passengers in his vehicle and hitting another vehicle in which there were three passengers. Marcum is also charged with license to be in possession and first-degree persistent felony offender (PFO), having had two prior felony convictions in 2015 and 2017.

Other indictments were:

—Amber Brooke Roy, 31, West Hwy. 80 in Nancy, Kentucky — operating motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, fourth offense; driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended, resisting arrest, careless driving, failure to wear seat belt and second-degree PFO, on Dec. 4.

—Terry A. Roark, 64, Pennington Drive in East Bernstadt — three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, violation of an Emergency Protective Order/Domestic Violence Order, and second-degree PFO on April 4. Roark is accused of shooting a gun into a residence where three people were present and violating an EPO.

—Christopher Michael McCulley, 39, of Braxton Lane in Lily, and 26-year-old Brittany Leshae Ridener of Morris Lane in Heidrick, Kentucky — On March 14, theft by unlawful taking over $1,000 but under $10,000 for taking a Hercules Demolition Hammer and Titanium Welder from a London business. McCulley is also charged with first-degree PFO and Ridener is charged with second-degree PFO.

—Benjamin Tyler Hodge, 34, of New Zion Church Road in Williamsburg — operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants, fourth or greater offense; driving a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked, third or greater offense; failure to wear seat belt, careless driving and failure to produce insurance card, on Jan. 16.

—Stanley William Roberts, 41, of Sunny Brooke Road, Heidrick, Kentucky — first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over two grams of methamphetamine; second-degree possession of controlled substance, Suboxone; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; giving a police officer false identifying information; and first-degree PFO, on Dec. 13.

—Pamela Gail Creech, 58, Sinking Creek Road, London and 33-year-old Lyndsey Ann Koepke, Charles Clayborne Court, Richmond, Kentucky — conspiracy to first-degree traffic in a controlled substance, over two grams of meth, first offense on Feb. 5. Creech is additionally charged with first-degree trafficking controlled substance, meth, second offense and Koepke is charged with first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, first offense.

—Finley Lowell Maiden Jr., 43, Centers Branch Road, Pineville, Kentucky — first-degree possession of controlled substance, meth; first-degree possession of controlled substance, Hydrocodone; third-degree possession of controlled substance, Gabapentin; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of controlled substance (Gabapentin) in improper container, on Nov. 12.

—Christopher Wayne Mason, 30, Bell Jellico Road, Pineville, Kentucky — first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over two grams, meth, on Nov. 12.

—Joseph Glen Isom, 40, Roy Dugger Road, London, and Derick Tyler Mullins, 27, Holly Grove Road, Corbin — first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over two grams of meth; and possession of drug paraphernalia on Jan. 14. Mullins is also charged with first-degree PFO.

—Bryan Scott Hines, 34, Balfour Drive, Lexington — first-degree possession of controlled substance, meth; and possession of drug paraphernalia, on Feb. 14.

—Rebekah Dawn Morgan, 25, Glady Branch Road, Stinnet, Kentucky; Chase Coleman Morgan, 25, Morgan Lane, Hyden, and Jonathan Matthew Gambrel, 28, Hwy. 830, Gray, KY — first-degree possession of controlled substance, meth; and possession of drug paraphernalia, on March 18.

—Jennifer L. Sutton, 35, Sukey Branch, Williamsburg, and Brett Alan Hatfield, 44, Hightop Road, Corbin — first-degree possession of controlled substance, meth; and possession of controlled substance, on June 27.

—Bryon Kemp Howard, 68, no address listed; and 32-year-old Joseph Jordan Glen Wagers, Chess Road, Corbin — third-degree burglary of storage building, on Nov. 1; and both are charged with second-degree PFO.

—Ashley Nicole Mullins, 34, also known as Ashley Nichole Baker, of Hart Church Road, London — first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, meth, on Dec. 20.

—Aaron Keith Simpson, 36, Somerset Road, London — first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, meth; possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication, on Dec. 18.

—Gary Conley Grimes, 31, White Oak Road, London — possession of handgun by convicted felon, on Feb. 22.

—Jennifer Ann Graham (Steele), 40, aka Jennifer Ann Lowe, of Barbourville Road, London — theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 and fraudulent use of a debit or credit card over $10,000, from Jan. 1, 2020 through Sept. 30, 2021.

An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury. It does not indicate a conviction or guilt.