Burglary tools found in burning car after police chase leaves 2 innocent drivers injured

A high-speed chase in Atlanta has left one person in custody and an innocent driver in the hospital.

Georgia State Patrol says an officer spotted a blue Nissan Versa going 80 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour zone and attempted pulling the car over.

Instead of pulling over, the driver continued speeding down Sandtown Road and Centra Villa Drive.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

GSP officials say the crash ended after the driver sped through a stop sign and crashed into two other vehicles.

The suspect’s car caught fire after the crash. He was removed from the car and treated for cuts on his face before being arrested. He was taken to Grady Detention.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene and saw several cars with severe damage.

TRENDING STORIES:

The drivers of the other cars were also injured in the crash. One driver was treated on the scene and released. The other was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. That driver’s condition is unknown.

Investigators found suspected burglary tools in the suspect’s trunk.

He is being charged with fleeing and attempting to elude, speeding, reckless driving and several traffic violations, such as failure to maintain lane, improper lane change, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, no seatbelt, and driving while unlicensed.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: