Burglary at West Seattle whiskey bar caught on camera

The Seattle Police Department is investigating a burglary at Whisky West on California Avenue Southwest on Saturday morning.

Police responded to a report of a burglary just before 3:30 a.m., according to a Seattle Police Department spokesperson. No suspect information has been provided and no arrests have been made.

Colin Pickering co-owns Whisky West with his wife, Donna.

“It’s just a big family business, basically,” Pickering said. “(This) shakes you up quite a bit. It is personal, even though it’s a business. You feel violated.”

Surveillance video provided by a neighbor shows two masked people parking a car next to the West Seattle pub. (Pickering also said surveillance video from earlier in the day shows the same car driving around Whisky West.)

The video shows the men standing outside the business for about 20 seconds before they smash the glass front door and walk in.

The burglars stole about $2,500 in cash after locating a safe and cutting through it. With the crime taking just a few minutes, Pickering is convinced the burglars planned out the heist.

“We’re a small community around here and we’re getting hit by professionals, you know?” Pickering said. “The West Seattle community, they’ve helped us a great deal over the past few years.”