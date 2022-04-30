Burials of tortured people found in Kyiv Region

Roman Petrenko - Saturday, 30 April 2022, 12:39 According to police, on 29 April, a pit containing the bodies of three men who had been beaten up by Russian soldiers and then brutally killed, was found in Bucha District. Source: Kyiv Police Chief Andrii Niebytov Niebytov's quote: "The victims were tortured, bullet wounds were found in their limbs. Finally, each of the men was shot in the ear. This is another mass burial carried out by the occupiers in Bucha District." Details: According to police, the burial site was in the woods near the village of Myrotske, the victims' hands were tied, they had been blindfolded and some men had gags in their mouths. There are traces of torture on the corpses, as well as gunshot wounds to various parts of the bodies. According to preliminary data, the aggressors tried to hide the traces of their abuse of Ukrainian citizens, so they threw the bodies into a pit and covered them with earth. Background: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that law enforcement had found one more mass grave of civilians in the territory of Kyiv Region which was under Russian occupation in March.