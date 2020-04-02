Burials without funerals, grief without hugs: Coronavirus is changing how we say goodbye

Maggie Farley wants to remember the way her father lived – the Denver probate lawyer's sense of humor, integrity and decades fighting for affordable housing – not how he died of COVID-19 with no family permitted at his hospital bedside.

“I don't feel like he died with regrets and I don't feel like we left anything unsaid, but I really would have liked to have been there to hold his hand,” said Farley, of Bethesda, Maryland. “It's an essential human fear that we don't want to die alone, and the worst part of it for our family was knowing that he was in the hospital alone.”

More than 4,000 Americans have died in the outbreak, according to the Johns Hopkins coronavirus database. Federal estimates put the ultimate death toll somewhere between 100,000 and 240,000. That's in addition to the normal mortality rate in the country.

All of those deaths will require some sort of final rite.

For many, a funeral is a ritual of loss and connection where we remember the dead and comfort the living. But the coronavirus outbreak has altered that ritual and changed the way we say goodbye: the loss remains, the connections change.

Gone are huge public funerals and wakes in funeral homes filled with mourners who cry and laugh, linger and reminisce. In their place across much of the country are family-only funeral home visitations of 10 or fewer, livestreamed memorials and plans to gather when the world gets back to normal.

Farley said she’s grateful to the nurses at Denver's Swedish Medical Center who tended to her father and set up FaceTime sessions so the family could talk to him and, two days later, see last rites administered.

Nancy Farley gets together with her family for a virtual wake on her laptop to mark the death of Mike Farley, her husband of 59 years.

Mike Farley died March 23 at 87.

“Dying alone is the hardest part, but it's also really hard to grieve alone,” Farley said. “People think that doing a video conference or talking to the friends on Zoom or Zoom cocktail hour is awkward and alienating, but grieving alone is really isolating."

A glimpse at any newspaper's obituary pages tells the story.

"In light of the recent worldwide occurrences dealing with the outbreak of COVID-19, the family would like to have hours of visitation and burial services reserved for immediate family," reads one.

Another: "A celebration of her life will be held at a later date."

Dizzying change

The outbreak has brought dizzying, near-daily changes to funerals over the past three weeks, said Mark Flower, a third-generation funeral director and owner of Flower Funeral Home in Yonkers, New York.

"We went from having open funerals to having a (maximum) of 50 or 50% of the chapel size, to now where it’s private only for family members, and, only up to 10 people," he said.

Mark A. Flower, the manager of the Flower Funeral Home in Yonkers, N.Y., says funeral directors are "basically winging it" during the coronavirus pandemic. More

"The situation is so fluid," Flower said. "I've never seen anything like this before. We're basically winging it. When you do funerals, you always have to be flexible. But how we handle things is so different than the norm of a traditional funeral."