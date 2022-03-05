Buried body found at missing Martin County woman's home; detectives charge handyman

Cynthia Cole

MARTIN COUNTY — An overnight dig at a missing woman's home ended in the tragic discovery of a body inside a septic tank, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said Saturday.

Since February 24, friends, family and authorities had been looking for 57-year-old Cynthia Cole and her vehicle, a grey Jeep Cherokee. The state Medical Examiner's Office was performing an autopsy and identification for the body.

"Detectives have every reason to believe (the body) is that of Ms. Cole," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Facebook.

Still unsolved: Homicide investigation underway for missing Fellsmere woman; connection suspected to 2020 case

Crime Scene: Step inside the crime scene at the heart of 'Accused: The Impending Execution of Elwood Jones'

Martin County Sheriff William Snyder and investigators dig into the backyard of Cynthia Cole on March 4 and 5, 2022, one week after the woman was reported missing.

The dig lasted hours, from Friday evening into Saturday morning, Martin County Sheriff’s detectives said.

Cole's backyard was excavated and the diggers found a septic tank with the body inside, the Sheriff's Office said. The tank had been buried about four feet, they said.

Saturday, the Sheriff's Office took Keoki Hilo Demich, 34, a handyman for Cole, into custody and charged him with second degree murder.

This story will be updated.

Lamaur Stancil is the Treasure Coast regional economy reporter covering business and industries, including retail, tourism and hospitality. Contact him at 321-987-7179 or lamaur.stancil@tcpalm.com and follow him at Lamaur Stancil on Facebook and @TCPalmLStancil on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Buried body found at missing Jensen Beach woman's home