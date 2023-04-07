Burien landlord who killed tenants, stuffed bodies into suitcases, to be sentenced Friday

In a crime that drew national attention, the Burien landlord who murdered two tenants and then put their bodies in suitcases will be sentenced on Friday.

A viral TikTok video showed teens finding a victim’s remains in a suitcase along Alki Beach in West Seattle.

Michael Lee Dudley was convicted of second-degree murder in Dec. 2022.

In June 2020, Dudley shot and killed 35-year-old Jessica Lewis and 27-year-old Austin Wenner at his home in Burien, which he was sharing with the victims.

According to court documents, moments before the two were shot, there was argument about unpaid rent.

Neighbors told detectives they called 911 after they heard gunfire and heard a man yelling, “Please don’t do this, just let me leave.”

Court documents said detectives found bullet holes, spent rounds and blood in the room the couple was renting, and that “it was obvious the room had recently been painted and cleaned.”

KIRO 7 spoke with Lewis’ aunt, Gina Jaschke, when the verdict was announced.

“Who is he to think he could do that to somebody?” said Jaschke. “He’s a failure. His family couldn’t bail him out this time and his day of reckoning has come.”

Dudley faces up to 40 years in prison.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.