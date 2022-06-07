Burien police recover drugs and firearm parts
Burien police recovered drugs, a gun, and gun parts from a man driving erratically Monday morning, the police department announced.
Around 3:05 a.m., officers stopped the driver of a car who was “having a hard time staying in its lane,” according to police.
An officer noticed tin foil and a pipe in the car and asked the driver if he had any drugs.
The driver then produced a container of 1,000 fentanyl pills.
When the officer asked the man to exit the vehicle, he noticed a handgun on the driver’s seat. Officers also recovered methamphetamine, cocaine, and numerous parts for firearms from the car.
A records check showed that the man is a convicted felon and is not allowed to possess a firearm.
The man was taken to King County Jail.
