Burien smoke shop rammed in smash-and-grab burglary

KIRO 7 News Staff
·1 min read

Workers at a Burien smoke shop are assessing the damage after burglars rammed the store with a car on Friday.

The burglary happened overnight at Cigar Land in the Burien Plaza on South 148th Street and First Avenue South.

A photo from a KIRO 7 viewer showed police at the scene.

Store employees told KIRO 7 the suspects used a stolen car to crash through the side of the store, then stole a cash register that had about $200 inside.

No products were stolen.

Employees said the crash caused an estimated $10,000 to $20,000 in damages.


