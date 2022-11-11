Burien smoke shop rammed in smash-and-grab burglary
Workers at a Burien smoke shop are assessing the damage after burglars rammed the store with a car on Friday.
The burglary happened overnight at Cigar Land in the Burien Plaza on South 148th Street and First Avenue South.
A photo from a KIRO 7 viewer showed police at the scene.
Store employees told KIRO 7 the suspects used a stolen car to crash through the side of the store, then stole a cash register that had about $200 inside.
No products were stolen.
Employees said the crash caused an estimated $10,000 to $20,000 in damages.