Burkburnett man arrested for child pornography

A Burkburnett man was arrested on multiple child pornography charges after a Texas Department of Public Safety investigation.

According to accusations made in the arrest warrant:

On Feb. 2, 2021, a Texas DPS special agent was contacted by Abilene Police detectives for assistance in identifying and interviewing a suspect believed to be living in Burkburnett for online solicitation of a minor under 14. The victim was a 12-year-old boy.

Abilene police identified the suspect as 19-year-old Quinn Louis Cameron.

The special agent interviewed Cameron at the Burkburnett Police Department where he admitted to using Instagram and other social media sites to send and obtain approximately 50 to 100 nude images. He also admitted to using social media sites to request nude images of children and admitted to messaging a 12- or 13-year-old Abilene boy for a couple of days.

A search of Cameron’s phone found multiple social media accounts. They also discovered Cameron was requesting and obtaining nude images and videos from children under the age of 18. The special agent noted he was not able to fully identify multiple Instagram accounts that belong to child victims. A download of Cameron’s cellphone discovered he was sending, distributing and obtaining lewd images and videos of child victims.

In April, the special agent conducted interviews of child victims in Burkburnett. One child identified themselves in two nude images from Instagram and said Cameron sent them a nude image of himself. Another child victim identified four nude images in Cameron’s possession and said Cameron also sent them multiple lewd pictures and videos of himself.

During the investigation it was discovered Cameron distributed nude pictures and video of himself to children to obtain nude images and videos in return. The special agent noticed Cameron would use a grooming tactic by “accidently” sending nude images and video in social media platforms to obtain nude pictures and videos of his victims.

Warrants were issued and Quinn Cameron was arrested on Friday. He is charged with two third-degree felony counts of Possession of Child Pornography, Online Solicit of a Minor under 14 and Sale/Distribute/Display of Harmful Material to Minors. His bond was set at $45,000 by a judge.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Burkburnett man arrested for child pornography