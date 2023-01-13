Burkburnett man sentenced for shooting death in prank gone wrong

A man pleaded guilty Friday to killing Zachary Robertson, 21, last year in Burkburnett and then trying to hide the gun, according to court documents.

Jacob Anthony Emro, 24, shot Robertson in the head April 6 and told police he thought he was playing a prank using blanks, court documents show.

Seventy-eighth District Judge Meredith Kennedy sentenced Emro to 20 years in prison for manslaughter and 10 years for tampering with evidence as part of a plea bargain, according to court documents.

The sentences are the maximum punishment for those felonies, and Emro is to serve them concurrently. He received 283 days jail time served credit. He has waived his right to appeal the convictions.

Emro was being held Friday in the Wichita County Law Enforcement Center, according to online jail records.

On April 6, 2022, Burkburnett police responded to the 600 block of Glendale Street and found Robertson, who was Emro's friend, shot in a bedroom, according to court records.

Emro's roommate told police they were going to play a prank on Robertson, so Emro hid in his room, court documents show. When Robertson walked in, Emro screamed, Robertson screamed, and the roommate heard a gunshot.

In a panic, Emro came out of his bedroom into the living room, and he grabbed all the guns and marijuana at the home, according to court records.

Emro hid the weapons and drugs in an abandoned trailer in the 500 block of North Avenue F, according to court records. Police found the homicide weapon, an Akkar shotgun, at that residence.

Emro confirmed his roommate's account of the shooting and confessed, saying he thought there were blanks in the gun.

A search of Wichita County's online court records did not turn up any charges against Emro's roommate.

