Burkburnett student wins scholarship to leadership program at Air Force Academy

A Burkburnett High School student won a scholarship that will send her to the prestigious U.S. Air Force Academy for a five-day program, according to a media release.

The Military Child Education Coalition awarded Delaney Clare Reitz a place in the Spring 2024 Frances Hesselbein Student Leadership Program.

It takes place Feb. 20 to Feb. 24 at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. The program was established by the MCEC to boost students' leadership abilities and strengthen their Student 2 Student teams on campus.

Delaney Clare Reitz

Student to Student is student-led program designed to bring military and civilian students together to welcome new pupils, foster a positive environment and academic excellence, and help with transitions.

Clare is among 10 exceptional students selected to participate in an intensive experience. They will engage in leadership activities and lessons alongside cadets and other S2S leaders.

The program's goal is to equip the students with the tools and knowledge to further develop local S2S programs.

The leadership program builds leadership skills and provides a platform for students to share program challenges and successes with peers. In addition, distinguished guests will offer insights on overcoming obstacles and character building.

Others Texas students named as scholarship recipients include three from San Antonio.

