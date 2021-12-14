Burkburnet Police

A Burkburnett woman was arrested after the victim told police about alleged sexual abuse.

According to court documentation:

In October, a Burkburnett Police detective met with investigators at Patsy’s House in Wichita Falls to conduct an interview with the victim.

During the interview, the victim said, Casey Lynn Roberts, had performed sexual acts on her. The victim said she could remember three incidents where Roberts abused her.

Roberts confessed to the incidents during an interview at the Burkburnett Police Department. A warrant was issued and she was arrested on Monday. She is charged with Sex Abuse of a Child Continuous: Victim Under 14. Her bond was set at $100,000 by a judge.

State law requires anyone who suspects child abuse or neglect to report their suspicions to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services at 1-800-252-5400 or to local law enforcement.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Burkburnett woman arrested for alleged sexual abuse