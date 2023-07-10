Burke Co. man accused of ramming another driver; 6 previous DWI convictions
A driver in Burke County, who police say has been convicted a half dozen times for driving under the influence, is accused of committing another crime on the road.
Stephen Miller is now accused of ramming another driver and leaving the scene.
Public safety officers in Morganton charged Miller with DWI, hit and run, and assault with a deadly weapon. They said on Sunday night, he struck a car and then rammed it two more times before leaving the scene.
Police say they arrested Miller three hours later after spotting his damaged truck at a packaging store.
