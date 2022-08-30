Burke Co. school put on lockdown after man runs on campus with gun, authorities say

A Burke County school was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after a man jumped out of a stolen car with a gun and ran behind the school, authorities said.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty learned that deputies were looking for two men wanted for stealing a car. They spotted the vehicle near Drexel Elementary School at around 9:30 a.m.

Once deputies stopped the car, a passenger got out with a backpack and ran through the parking lot of the school. While running, the man dropped the backpack, which has a gun inside it, officials said.

The deputy ran after the man, who was eventually found in a wooded area behind the school. Authorities said he was taken into custody.

Drexel Elementary was secured and placed under lockdown during this time, school officials said. A message was also sent out to families.

“Our folks were ready. Once we were notified to go on hard lockdown, we were able to secure all the classrooms were shut and locked. No students were circulating in the hallway,” said Superintendent Dr. Mike Swan.

The lockdown has since been lifted.

Another man still in the car then drove away from the school before stealing another vehicle nearby, according to authorities. A short time later, that vehicle ran out of gas and the driver was taken into custody by police near Morganton Public Safety.

The suspects’ identities have not been released.

Full message sent to families:

“Hello Drexel Elementary School families. This is your Principal, Mrs. Gracel, calling to let you know that on the advice of law enforcement, our school is currently on a lockdown due to law enforcement activity in the vicinity of our school. The school campus is secure and our students and staff are safe inside the building as instruction is continuing as normal. We will keep you updated as developments occur. Thank you and have a great day.”

