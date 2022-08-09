Burke County deputies may have recovered Simon Powell's remains in local pond

Law enforcement officials investigating the 2016 disappearance of 63-year-old Simon Powell have found what they believe to be human remains in a pond in Burke County.

Weeks after draining a pond on Highway 56, officials with the Burke County Sheriff's Office have ended their search of the location.

"We were able to find what we believe to be human remains buried in the muck of the pond," Capt. Jimmy Wylds said in the release.

Evidence was sent to the GBI crime laboratory, police said.

Timeline of search, two men charged

Simon Powell, of Augusta, was last seen on June 1, 2016. His burning truck was found the next day, according to previous Augusta Chronicle reporting.

On July 13, Burke County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested and charged Stacey Welch, 38, in connection to Powell's disappearance and murder.

Shortly after Welch's arrest, Burke County investigators began searching the large pond in attempt to find Powell's remains.

On July 21, the U.S. Marshals Office arrested Mitchell Lanell Lambert, 39, in Cummings, Georgia. Lambert, who is from Waynesboro, has been charged with murder, kidnapping and armed robbery in connection to Powell's death.

