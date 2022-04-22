Burke County deputies shoot man who they say pointed gun at deputy’s head

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Burke County Friday morning.

Deputies responded to a home near Airport Rhodhiss Road, just west of Hickory, for a trespassing call involving a neighbor. A person who called 911 said someone was shooting toward her direction.

Breaking Burke County-the Sbi is investigating an officer involved shooting near Rhodhiss. Eyewitnesses say the man who was shot was armed at the time and did fire his weapon at sheriff deputies. Watch channel 9 eyewitness news at noon and five for the latest on the case. pic.twitter.com/BcTTE9iIkh — Dave Faherty (@FahertyWSOC9) April 22, 2022

Once they got to the scene, deputies were approaching the home’s porch when a man came out of the home. The sheriff’s office said he pointed a gun at a deputy’s head and that shots were exchanged.

The man then said he had been shot and fell to the floor, according to investigators. He was flown to a hospital for his injuries, but his condition is unknown at this time.

No deputies were hurt in the shooting.

A witness told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty that a friend was also on the home’s front porch when she said the man was shot.

“I have no hate. I love all ... I hate none. That’s how I look at it,” witness Ashley McJunkin said. “I don’t blame anybody. It was self-defense on both sides, basically.”

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting. The deputy involved was placed on administrative leave, per standard protocol.

