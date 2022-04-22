Burke County deputies shoot man who they say pointed gun at deputy’s head

Dave Faherty
Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Burke County Friday morning.

Deputies responded to a home near Airport Rhodhiss Road, just west of Hickory, for a trespassing call involving a neighbor. A person who called 911 said someone was shooting toward her direction.

Once they got to the scene, deputies were approaching the home’s porch when a man came out of the home. The sheriff’s office said he pointed a gun at a deputy’s head and that shots were exchanged.

The man then said he had been shot and fell to the floor, according to investigators. He was flown to a hospital for his injuries, but his condition is unknown at this time.

No deputies were hurt in the shooting.

A witness told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty that a friend was also on the home’s front porch when she said the man was shot.

“I have no hate. I love all ... I hate none. That’s how I look at it,” witness Ashley McJunkin said. “I don’t blame anybody. It was self-defense on both sides, basically.”

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting. The deputy involved was placed on administrative leave, per standard protocol.

