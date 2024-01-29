Burke County jailer fired, charged with supplying contraband to inmates

Investigators from the Burke County Sheriff's Office on Friday arrested a deputy jailer assigned to the Burke County Detention Center for allegedly providing contraband to inmates.

Losita Savina Gonder, 37, of Waynesboro, is charged with felony supplying contraband to inmates, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

The arrest came after an investigation into reports of illicit activities involving Gonder and inmates, according to the release. She was taken into custody and booked into the Burke County Detention Center on Friday.

"Contraband of any type poses a serious threat to the safety and security of the detention center," the agency wrote in the release. "Sheriff (Alfonzo) Williams has a zero-tolerance policy for corruption and illegal activities, and any personnel found engaging in such behavior will be held accountable. The arrest underscores our commitment to maintaining the integrity of the detention center. We will not tolerate any actions that compromise the safety of the inmates, staff or the public."

Gonder has been employed with the Burke County Sheriff's Office since March 2023, according to the release. Her employment was terminated following her arrest.

