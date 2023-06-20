Burke County man accused of trafficking meth, fentanyl

One man is in the Burke County Jail after being charged with drug trafficking and gun possession, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 7:30 p.m. last Wednesday, BCSO and the North Carolina Department of Public Safety served Melvin Woodrow Wilson with arrest warrants for felony probation violation, assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, and resisting a public officer at a home on Crawley Dale Street near Jenkins Road in Morganton.

Deputies went into the house and found drugs in plain view. Wilson was then arrested, and two other people in the house were taken into custody for questioning.

Investigators from BSCO executed a search warrant in the home, where they found more than 40 grams of methamphetamine, five grams of fentanyl, cash, four digital scales, 40 Buprenorphine and Naloxone Strips, a semi-automatic pistol, two revolver pistols, and an AR-15 style .22 caliber rifle.

The sheriff’s office charged Wilson with opioid trafficking, methamphetamine trafficking, three counts of possession with intent to sell, manufacture, or distribute a controlled substance, maintaining a home for controlled substances, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wilson was taken to the Burke County Jail and is being held under a $335,000 secured bond.

