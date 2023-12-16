Burke County man arrested with 4 grams of fentanyl

MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was arrested for fentanyl after officials received complaints from the Drexel community about illegal activities in the area, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 3:45 p.m. on Dec. 8, the Narcotics Division was patrolling the area when they saw 54-year-old Reginald Allen Miller in a vehicle at the intersection of Drexel Road and Highway 70.

Officials say when Miller noticed the investigators, he turned onto Highway 70 and started driving erratically. He then turned onto Gurley Street without a turn signal and went to approach a house after getting out of the vehicle.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Miller did not live at the residence nor did neighbors have any association with him.

Deputies developed a suspicion of drugs while at the scene and searched Miller and his vehicle.

Investigators found more than four grams of a powdery substance, which tested positive for fentanyl, wrapped in individual packaging and appeared to be resold. Four grams of fentanyl is enough to kill 2,000 people, deputies say.

Miller was arrested and charged with felony trafficking of a Schedule II opioid. He received a $50,000 secured bond for those charges.

His first court appearance was on Dec. 11.

