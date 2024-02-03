Burke County man arrested for distributing child pornography: Sheriff

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man has been arrested for distributing child pornography, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, officials went to 3011 Ramblewoods Drive in Valdese for an investigation of the production and distribution of child pornography.

The investigation led to the arrest of 27-year-old Zebulon Robert Lingafelt, officials said. He was charged with:

Felony first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor

Felony statutory sexual offense with a child by an adult

Felony indecent liberties with a minor

Lingafelt was issued a $25,000 on the charge of indecent liberties with a minor. He was not issued a bond on the other two charges.

Lingafelt’s first court date is Monday, Feb. 5.

