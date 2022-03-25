Burke County man charged with having 5 pounds of meth, 1 pound of pot, investigators say

Burke County narcotics investigators arrested a 51-year-old man for allegedly having several pounds of drugs at a home on Coldwater Street in Connelly Springs.

The sheriff’s office said the lengthy investigation led them to Gregory Travis Gowan, of 2301 Lail Road, Morganton, who was at the property in Connelly Springs.

Gowan had five pounds of meth and more than one pound of marijuana, along with some drug paraphernalia.

Investigators found 5 pounds of meth and one pound of pot at a home on Coldwater Street in Connelly Springs.

He was charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine and felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance.

Gowan received a $100,000.00 secure bond and is in the Burke County Jail.

He has a court date on April 11.

(Watch the video below: Burrito with crystal meth inside included in TSA’s ‘Top 10 Catches of 2021′)