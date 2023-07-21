Burke County man charged with multiple counts of possessing child pornography

A Burke County man was arrested Friday for possessing child pornography.

David Pritchett, 62, of Hephzibah, is charged with six counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Burke County Sheriff's Office Special Response Team on Friday executed a search warrant at a location on the 2200 block of Corley Road, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. The S.R.T. team located Pritchett inside the home and took him into custody.

Investigators found several laptop computers and cellular devices that were taken as evidence, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the sheriff's office.

