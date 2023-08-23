Burke County man charged with three counts of exploitation of a minor, deputies say

A man has been charged in connection with the exploitation of a minor, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

On Aug. 22, deputies received a cyber-tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children.

An investigation led to the arrest of 41-year-old Aaron Doyle Mirtsching.

ALSO READ: Former Mooresville police officer arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor

Mirtsching has been charged with three counts of third-degree exploitation of a minor, according to deputies.

He was issued a $20,000 secured bond and his first court appearance has been set for Aug. 24.

VIDEO: Former Mooresville police officer arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor