Burke County mother charged with murder in drowning death of 1-year-old

A Burke County mother is being charged with murder after her 1-year-old girl drowned and died Monday.

The child's mother, Alisha Stevens, 34, of Sylvania, is charged with murder in the second degree.

At about 12:45 p.m. Monday, Burke County Sheriff's Office deputies and Burke County EMA were dispatched to the 600 block of Winter Road for a report of an unresponsive child, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

When deputies arrived, others were performing life-saving measures underway on the girl, who was found in about 4 feet of water, according to the release. She was pronounced dead at Burke Health.

Stevens was taken to the Burke County Detention Center, according to the sheriff's office.

