Burke County Sheriff: Man arrested with over $500k in meth in his possession

A Burke County man is facing multiple drug charges after hundreds of thousands of dollars of meth was found in his home.

According to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, a narcotics operation involving Burke, Caldwell, and McDowell County Sheriff’s Offices ended in the seizure of a large number of drugs and the arrest of a drug trafficker.

Officers executed a search warrant on the 2300 block of Lail Road in Glen Alpine and the suspect, Gregory Travis Gowan, 52, was taken into custody.

Through their search, investigators found over 4,000 grams of meth and around $15,000. The street value of the meth is $651,150.

Gowan has been charged with trafficking of methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, and one count of maintaining a dwelling to keep or store a controlled substance.

Gowan is currently held at the Burke County Jail under a $250,000 secured bond.

