Burke County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrested on multiple drug charges

A Burke County man and woman could face jail time for multiple drug charges. according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

In a release from the department, on Thursday, Feb. 16, deputies with the sheriff’s office partnered with officers from the Lenoir Police Department to conduct a search warrant on the 3200 block of Antioch Road, Lot 11 in Morganton.

Officers say they took two people into custody, Isaac Dwight Teague, 42, and Meagan Lynn Whaley, 24.

Investigators began to search the property, where they found 110 grams of meth, 11 grams of opiate-based pills, 12 grams of crack cocaine, U.S. money, and many firearms.

According to the release, Teague is facing charges of felony trafficking of methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony trafficking of opium or heroin, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is currently in Burke County Jail with a $100,000 secured bond.

Whaley is facing charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and is currently in Burke County Jail under a $3,000 secured bond.

