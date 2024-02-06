Burke County Sheriff's Office investigating alleged murder-suicide at RV park

A Burke County couple is dead after an alleged murder-suicide at the Made in the Shade RV Park.

William Proveaux, 50, and Cynthia Smith, 51, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from the Burke County Sheriff's Office.

At 1:45 p.m. Sunday, Burke County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Burke County EMA responded to the Made in the Shade RV Park on River Road for a suspicious incident, according to the release.

The person who called 911 told deputies they went to the park to check on their family members and when they opened the door, they found Proveaux and Smith dead, according to the release. When deputies entered the RV, they found the couple in the bedroom area of the RV with apparent gunshot injuries.

EMA members examined the individuals and notified the Burke County Coroner's Office, according to the release.

Investigators determined that Proveaux shot Smith and then took his own life, according to the release. Both lived in the RV.

Next of kin notifications have been made on both individuals, according to the release.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Two dead after Burke County murder-suicide in an RV park