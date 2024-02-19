Burke County suspects arrested for trespassing, stealing multiple vehicles: Sheriff

MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people have been arrested for trespassing and being found with drugs and multiple stolen vehicles, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

On Feb. 15, deputies served a no-trespassing order in the 200 block of Pleasant View Loop in Morganton.

Authorities say they were aware that one of the suspects, 58-year-old Zachary Aaron Roach, was living at this location for at least a year; however, detectives found that the legal owners of the property were members of a trust. Not only did they not know anyone was living at the residence, but they didn’t give anyone permission to be there either.

Credit: Burke County Sheriff’s Office

During the use of the no-trespassing order, deputies found and transported Roach and 27-year-old Catherine Elizabeth Allman to the Burke County Magistrate’s Office.

Roach was arrested at the scene on an outstanding felony warrant for obtaining property by false pretenses, officials said. He was issued an $8,000 bond for that charge and was placed on a 48-hour hold for two counts of felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

While searching the residence, deputies allegedly found approximately 4.5 pounds of marijuana, eight grams of crack cocaine, two grams of methamphetamine and four stolen vehicles.

Credit: Burke County Sheriff’s Office

Credit: Burke County Sheriff’s Office

About two hours after the suspects were transported, detectives drove back to the property and found Allman who had already posted her bond. She was arrested and charged again with second-degree trespassing.

Allman was also charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

Officials say additional charges related to the illegal narcotics found inside the residence are pending.

