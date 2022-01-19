🌱 Burke Endorsed For Sheriff + Healdsburg Hospital Capacity

Rise and shine, Healdsburg! Here's everything you need to know to get this Thursday started. Here's what's happening today in Healdsburg.

First, today's weather:

Fog in the morning; sunshine. High: 65 Low: 41.

Here are the top stories in Healdsburg today:

Sonoma County Democrats have endorsed one of the four candidates for Sheriff. The local party leaders have backed Kevin Burke, the retired Healdsburg police chief who recently switched his party registration from Republican to Democrat. They also stated, “Chief Burke has always put the community first.” (KSRO) In their report to the federal government, California state health officials reported approximately 80 percent of inpatient beds and 82 percent of intensive care unit beds in hospitals across the state were occupied. Around 24 percent of inpatient beds and 31 percent of ICU beds statewide were filled by COVID-19 patients, they reported. (Healdsburg Patch) Looking for a new pet to introduce to your family? Check out these shelters in the Healdsburg area for a pet to adopt, such as a local rescue agency like Humane Society Of Sonoma County Healdsburg. (Healdsburg Patch)

Art Exhibit: Bold Flavors In Fauve At Upstairs Art Gallery (11:00 AM)

Have you ever wanted to go back to school? Through Career Online High School’s online, accredited program, adults can earn a high school diploma and a career certificate, free with your Sonoma County Library card. (Instagram)

Every home in the U.S. is now eligible to order 4 free at-home, rapid COVID-19 tests. For free at-home COVID-19 tests, visit covidtests.gov. For testing and vaccine sites in Sonoma County, please visit the County of Sonoma's website. (Facebook)

