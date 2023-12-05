Burke juror replaced for illness, defense calls witness out of order
Since former Ald. Ed Burke's public corruption trial officially began almost a month ago, it has had its fair share of obstacles.
Since former Ald. Ed Burke's public corruption trial officially began almost a month ago, it has had its fair share of obstacles.
Bed-wetting accidents happen — but is a urine-stained mattress a health risk?
After an appeals court reinstates a gag order imposed on former President Donald Trump by Judge Arthur Engoron, Trump’s lawyers move on Monday to appeal that decision to a higher court in New York.
Kelly Oubre is set to return to the lineup Wednesday against the Washington Wizards.
Daniels is the prohibitive favorite ahead of the two Pac-12 quarterbacks.
Beyoncé's "Renaissance" and Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" concert films are helping to "reenergize a whole new audience" at the movies.
SpaceX is known for its vertical integration, but one component it’s been outsourcing is parachutes — until earlier this month, when the company quietly acquired parachute vendor Pioneer Aerospace after its parent company went bankrupt. Saving a vendor from dissolution — which would’ve likely been Pioneer’s fate, given the bankruptcy of its parent company — seems like a strong gesture on the part of SpaceX.
Yes, yourself included!
Try this before you cut that extra strip of gift-wrapping paper.
22,000-plus five-star reviewers can't be wrong.
As automakers shift to EVs, trim the fat on their lineups and cull slow-selling models, these are the vehicles we expect to die off soon.
Spruce up your space with pre-lit and flocked options from Balsam Hill and Amazon. One can switch from white to multicolor lights!
She's got that red lip, classic thing that you like, etc., etc., you know the drill.
The new generative video technique was developed by researchers at Alibaba Group's Institute for Intelligent Computing. And the poses that are best represented are those closest to the original; if the person turns around, for instance, the model struggles to keep up.
Tiger Woods turned in another solid performance in another comeback, but what lies ahead for the legend?
Tyler Buchner was a top lacrosse recruit out of high school before he landed at Notre Dame to play football.
“Rizz” was crowned 2023’s word of the year by the publishers of the Oxford English Dictionary, as the youthful Gen Z term charmed both voters and linguistics experts alike. Here’s what it means and how it’s used.
If you hate giving up your second screen when you're working on the go, now you don't have to.
Target has Sony’s excellent WH-1000XM5 headphones on sale for their lowest price to date. Typically $400, you can grab the over-ear cans for an all-time low $250.
Business credit cards offer business owners access to credit, funds, rewards, and exclusive perks. Here’s how to get a business credit card in 4 steps.
Creeping doubts about a Fed shift to cutting interest rates are taking the wind out of the rally's sails.