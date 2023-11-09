Burke's corruption trial jury selection continues at snail's pace

TechCrunch

Roughly a month after Spotify announced that a selection of audiobooks would become a part of its Premium subscription, the company is today expanding the service to U.S. users for the first time. Spotify originally introduced audiobooks to its streaming music platform in September 2022, following its acquisition of the digital audiobook distributor Findaway in 2021. Its debut catalog included around 300,000 titles in the U.S., then began expanding to other English-speaking markets later in the year, with the addition of Canada in early 2023. The company has touted the potential to tap into a growing market with the addition, noting that audiobooks today are only a 6% to 7% share of the wider book market, but the category was growing by 20% year-over-year.