Here’s What Burkhalter Holding AG’s (VTX:BRKN) ROCE Can Tell Us

Today we’ll look at Burkhalter Holding AG (VTX:BRKN) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Burkhalter Holding:

0.30 = CHF35m ÷ (CHF198m – CHF99m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, Burkhalter Holding has an ROCE of 30%.

Does Burkhalter Holding Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. In our analysis, Burkhalter Holding’s ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 11% average in the Construction industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Regardless of the industry comparison, in absolute terms, Burkhalter Holding’s ROCE currently appears to be excellent.





When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Burkhalter Holding.

Do Burkhalter Holding’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Burkhalter Holding has total assets of CHF198m and current liabilities of CHF99m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 50% of its total assets. Burkhalter Holding’s high level of current liabilities boost the ROCE – but its ROCE is still impressive.

Our Take On Burkhalter Holding’s ROCE

So we would be interested in doing more research here — there may be an opportunity!