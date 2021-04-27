Burkina Faso ambush: Spanish and Irish nationals seized

·2 min read
A soldier of the Burkina Faso Army poses on the top of an armoured vehicle during a patrol in the Soum region in northern Burkina Faso on November 12, 2019.
Burkina Faso's security forces are battling to curb an insurgency

Two Spaniards, an Irish conservationist and a local soldier have been abducted near a nature reserve in Burkina Faso.

The group was part of an anti-poaching patrol that was ambushed by gunmen near Pama reserve on Monday.

No group has said it carried out the attack.

Burkina Faso is facing a deepening security crisis, like many of its neighbours, as Islamist armed groups carry out raids and kidnappings across much of the region.

Both Spain's and Ireland's foreign ministry said they were liaising with local authorities over their missing nationals.

An elephant in Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso's nature reserves used to be popular with tourists

An unnamed local official was quoted by AFP news agency as saying that three people were also wounded in the attack on the group, which was made up of soldiers, forest rangers and foreign reporters.

Gunmen in two pick-up vehicles and a dozen motorbikes ambushed them on a road leading to the vast forested reserve of Pama in Burkina Faso's East Region, AFP reports.

Map
Map

The kidnappings are the latest in the former French colony where wildlife reserves used to be popular with tourists.

But many of them are in territory now exploited by jihadists.

Militant Islamist groups are believed to be holding several foreigners hostage in Burkina Faso, as well as in the neighbouring states of Mali and Niger, Reuters news agency reports.

The semi-arid region, known as the Sahel, has been hit by an insurgency since the militants captured last parts of northern Mali in 2012 and 2013.

France and other foreign troops have deployed troops to the region, but have failed to end the insurgency.

The conflict has displaced nearly three million people.

More on the Sahel crisis:

Recommended Stories

  • Beach littered with thousands of mysterious orbs

    It was a sunny end to the weekend in Mar del Plata, Argentina, and residents were spending some time on the local beach, but not to enjoy the weather or catch some waves. Mar del Plata is located about 250 miles south of Buenos Aires, Argentina, and sits along the coast of the southwestern Atlantic Ocean, and on Sunday, that beach was covered in a plethora of "pearls." Thousands of white orbs littered the beach on April 25 in a spectacle unlike anything ever seen at the beach in the past. "We normally see these on the coast, but we don't see them at the density that we can see right now," said marine biologist Alejandro Saubidet. People from around the area trekked onto the beach to see the mysterious objects for themselves. Upon closer inspection, they were not valuable pears that formed inside of oysters, but they did have origins from another sea creature. The white balls were embryos of the carnivorous snail Adelomelon brasiliana, which lives near the coast of southern Brazil, Uruguay and Argentina. An adult snail of this species can grow up to 8 inches in length. "In general, they are found in the deep sea; however, certain movements that have to do with the tides or the wind cause these structures to rise and become deposited on the coast," Saubidet said. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP A close-up look reveals the structure of the egg capsules that appeared to be filled with fluid and a few bubbles of air. Pictures and videos from the scene show that some of the orbs have popped and deflated with the empty shells rolling across the beach whenever a breeze rolls by. The snails that may eventually emerge from these egg capsules can go on to live for quite some time. The Adelomelon brasiliana snail species is known to live for as long as 20 years, according to the Stiftung Alfred-Wegener-Institut. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

  • Abducted Westerners feared killed in Burkina

    Burkina Faso security forces launched a massive manhunt on Tuesday after the abduction of three Westerners along with a Burkinabe national, as a top security source warned at least two of them may have been killed.

  • Bacha Coffee, Haidilao to open new outlets at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands

    Haidilao’s newest restaurant at The Shoppes will be the first in Singapore to offer individual hot pot stations for solo diners to indulge in its signature broths.

  • Islamic State degraded in Afghanistan but still poses threat

    Tribal elder Dawlat Khan still has nightmares about fighters from the local affiliate of the global Islamic State terror network who swept across his and other villages in eastern Afghanistan five years ago. Militants of the Islamic State group have since been driven back into the mountains by blistering U.S. and Afghan bombing raids and a fierce ground campaign by the Taliban, Afghanistan's homegrown insurgents. The Taliban, eager to expand their domestic political power, pledged to the Trump administration last year they would prevent any attacks on the West from Afghan soil after foreign troops leave.

  • Devastating fire rips through Ireland's Killarney National Park

    The cause of the fire remains unknown.

  • More Than 60 Shots Fired in Attack That Killed 3-Year-Old Elijah LaFrance

    Miami-Dade PoliceThree-year-old Elijah LaFrance stood in the doorway of the rental house while his parents cleaned up the front yard after a birthday party that featured kids joyfully frolicking in the pool.It was just past 8 p.m. when gunmen armed with semiautomatic rifles rolled by and opened fire—unleashing more than 60 shots at the suburban Miami property.“This was not just a drive-by,” Miami-Dade Homicide Maj. Jorge Aguiar told TV station Local 10. “It was an intended attack on people or someone that was at this residence.”As the bullets tore through the air, Elijah was hit; his aunt found him, wounded. Officers alerted by ShotSpotter technology arrived on the scene, bundled the birthday boy into their car, and sped to the hospital, but he did not survive.Killing of 3-Year-Old Florida Boy at Birthday Party Sparks OutrageHis death—the third fatal shooting of a child in a year—sent shock waves through the Miami area. Police vowed to find the killers, appealed for someone to break the street code of silence to call in a tip, and posted a $15,000 reward.“This was despicable. This was careless,” Detective Kevin Thelwell said in a video released by Miami-Dade Police on Monday. “These were cowards to take the life of a 3-year-old child.“I have two sons of my own,” he added. “I can’t imagine what the parents are going through at this time. It’s total devastation. And we are asking for the community’s help. I don’t care if you heard something in the street. I need somebody to call CrimeStoppers.”On Instagram, friends of Elijah’s family shared photos of him doting on his baby sister, E’loni. His mother, a hairstylist, wrote on her website that Elijah was her pride. “I used to just thrive for success, but now I thrive for my son and the upcoming success the world has coming for me,” she wrote.His uncle, Adrian Annestor, told WSNV that he was at the party, playing with Elijah before the shooting.“I wish I could tell him goodbye,” he said. “That boy was so happy.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Oscars 2021: 13 major red carpet looks from the Academy Awards

    All the suits, sparkles and sequins from Sunday night's Academy Awards.

  • Your Favorite Celebrity Couples When They First Debuted Versus Now

    From paparazzi shots to premiere plus-ones, these public appearances made by some of the most famous pairs of all time are iconic. After meeting on the set of Legend's music video, the couple made their debut at the singer's birthday party at New York nightclub Merkato 55 in 2007. After much speculation about Prince Harry's relationship with the Suits actress, the couple went to the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada together in 2017.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell has been using a sock to hide her eyes from guard checks, court told

    Prosecutors said the checks are routine, but a member of the three-person judicial panel questioned the claim

  • The Oscars Red Carpet Was All About the '90s Midriff

    The inspo is basically: "Anything Jennifer Aniston wore in 1999."

  • Thailand starts stricter COVID-19 shutdown, but experts say not enough

    BANGKOK (Reuters) -Thailand's government slapped restrictions on travel from India on Monday over concerns of imported coronavirus cases and closed more venues in Bangkok, even as it came under fire for not doing enough to contain a spike in infections. The government has ordered parks, gyms, cinemas and day-care centres in its capital, the epicentre of the latest wave of infections, to shut from April 26 until May 9. But unlike last year, malls and restaurants have been allowed to operate with earlier closing times, fuelling concerns this could quickly lead to more infection clusters and prompting calls for the resignation of the country's health minister.

  • Joe Biden’s Radical Gambit

    There’s believing your own press releases. And then there’s believing your own delusions of grandeur. Joe Biden should look in the mirror every day and see a president elected on the basis of the unpopularity of his predecessor at a time when the country was slammed by a once-in-100-years pandemic. Instead, by every account, he sees a transformative leader with a mandate to change America as rapidly and irreversibly as possible. As the news site Axios noted, Biden wants his next 100 days to be “more audacious” than his first 100, as he seeks “to re-engineer the very fundamentals of America — inequality, voting rights and government’s role in directing economic growth.” Oh, is that all? Biden’s drive to make himself the next FDR and erect a massive progressive edifice on the slightest of political foundations is monumentally arrogant and almost certainly bound to fail. Biden is contemplating the sort of bait-and-switch that rarely goes over well. Yes, the policy plans he ran on last year were further to the left of Barack Obama’s and of Biden’s own lengthy record as a U.S. senator. But Biden described himself as a moderate who wanted to work with Republicans and restore a sense of normality to Washington. He said, as he put it when urging Republicans not to fill the Ruth Bader Ginsberg seat on the Supreme Court, that “we need to de-escalate, not escalate.” No one listening to that or a thousand other things Biden said during the campaign would have had him pegged as the guy who’d immediately set about making wrenching changes in the American way of life. For a would-be FDR, Biden doesn’t seem to understand that a fundamental source of the New Dealer’s power was enormous congressional majorities. FDR came into office in 1932 with almost a 200-seat majority in the House, 313–117, after Republicans lost more than 100 seats. Biden came into office in 2020 with a bare nine-seat majority in the House after Democrats surprisingly lost ground all over the country. It’s the narrowest Democratic House majority since the last two years of the Rutherford B. Hayes administration. In the Senate, FDR had 58 Democrats, because Republicans lost twelve seats in 1932 in one of the worst senatorial drubbings in history. Biden has a 50–50 tie after Democrats eked out two special-election victories in Georgia earlier this year, with Vice President Kamala Harris on standby to break ties. The fate of Biden’s legislative agenda hangs by a thread, depending on whether Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, relatively moderate Democrats, support his proposals. If FDR had been equally dependent on a couple of ideologically unsympathetic Democrats from the outset of his administration, he wouldn’t be FDR. If Biden feels emboldened by his first 100 days, he is defining achievement downward. FDR signed into law more than a dozen major measures addressing the Great Depression during his first 100 days, while Biden got a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill — a huge amount of spending, yes, but much of it is temporary. Pro-Biden pundits are currently exulting that he has about a 53 percent approval rating, a respectable showing, if hardly a position of overwhelming strength from which to try to revolutionize the country. Significantly, FDR initially grew even more powerful after 1932. Republicans dropped down to only 17 senators and 89 congressmen in 1936, whereas Biden will be lucky to hold on to his slender congressional majorities next year. With his legislative margin of error so thin, it’s unlikely that Biden will get his way on much besides spending and taxes. Almost all of his sweeping proposals, from federalizing elections to making D.C. a state, will fall by the wayside. More to the point, it’s wrong for Biden to attempt to force through such radical measures when his mandate for them exists only in his ridiculously inflated self-image. © 2021 by King Features Syndicate

  • AstraZeneca: US to share up to 60m vaccine doses

    Millions of doses will be available for export in the coming months, the White House says.

  • Police officers being attacked in 'astounding numbers' and the blame is clear: Randy Sutton

    Former Las Vegas Police Lt. Randy Sutton addresses police officers around the country quitting amid a 'war on cops.'

  • Bill Gates under fire for saying vaccine formulas shouldn’t be shared with developing world

    Billionaire sees swift social media backlash: ‘Who appointed this billionaire head of global health? Oh yeah, he did’

  • Attorney general announces a civil investigation into the Louisville Police Department

    On Monday, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland confirmed that the Justice Department is opening a civil investigation into the Louisville (Ky.) Police Department and the Louisville-Jefferson County metro government to determine if they violated the Constitution and federal law.

  • Venomous new species of ‘tarantula-like’ spider discovered in Florida can live for decades

    Venomous creature was first seen in the endangered forests surrounding Miami Zoo in 2012

  • U.S. to share AstraZeneca shots with world after safety check

    The U.S. will begin sharing its entire stock of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines with the world once it clears federal safety reviews, the White House said Monday, with as many as 60 million doses expected to be available for export in the coming months. The move greatly expands on the Biden administration's action last month to share about 4 million doses of the vaccine with Mexico and Canada. The AstraZeneca vaccine is widely in use around the world but has not yet been authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

  • Harris to tell UN body it's time to prep for next pandemic

    Vice President Kamala Harris will make the case before United Nations members on Monday that now is the time for global leaders to begin putting the serious work into how they will respond to the next global pandemic. The virtual address, Harris' second to a U.N. body since her inauguration, will come as the United States makes progress on vaccinating the public and much of the world struggles to acquire vaccines. “At the same time that the world works to get through this pandemic, we also know that we must prepare for the next,” Harris will say, according to excerpts of the speech obtained by The Associated Press.

  • Police seek attacker who kicked 61-year-old Chinese American man in head

    A 61-year-old Chinese American man was attacked by a man who kicked him repeatedly in the head in NYC's East Harlem, police said.