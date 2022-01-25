Burkina Faso coup: Why soldiers have overthrown President Kaboré

Beverly Ochieng - BBC Monitoring
·5 min read
People show their support for the military after Burkina Faso President Roch Kabore was detained at a military camp in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 24, 2022
Some people in the capital, Ouagadougou, came out in support of the soldiers

Burkina Faso's military takeover is unsettling but not unexpected.

The ousting of President Roch Kaboré is the fourth coup in West Africa in the last 17 months.

Neighbouring Mali has seen two military interventions in that time, fuelled by concerns over an inability to deal with growing militant Islamist violence.

How serious is the Islamist threat?

As in Mali, Mr Kabore's removal was triggered by growing discontent among security forces over his alleged failure to adequately support them against militants linked to both al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group.

On Sunday, mutinies were reported in several military camps, in the capital, Ouagadougou, and the northern towns of Kaya and Ouahigouya.

The unrest followed months of anti-government protests demanding the president's resignation.

Militant attacks that began in 2015 have claimed more than 2,000 lives and forced 1.5 million people from their homes, according to UN estimates. Schools are closed in large parts of the country because it is too dangerous for them to open.

Public confidence in the president's management of the security crisis sharply fell after an attack in the northern village of Solhan in June 2021. More than 100 people were killed in the attack blamed on militants who had crossed from Mali.

The Solhan attack prompted opposition protests in the capital, forcing Mr Kaboré to reshuffle his government and appoint himself defence minister.

Another attack on the northern Inata military base in November 2021 heightened anger towards the government.

More than 50 members of the security forces were killed. Reports emerged that the base had sent a distress message asking for food rations and additional equipment two weeks before the attack, which never arrived.

The president sacked his government and appointed a new prime minister and defence minister ahead of national reconciliation talks with the opposition.

How did militant violence spread to Burkina Faso?

Despite West Africa's security and political volatility, Burkina Faso enjoyed fragile stability until a popular uprising in 2014 that ousted former long-serving President Blaise Compaoré.

A coup attempt in 2015 left the military deeply divided. Mr Kaboré was first elected that year on a pledge to unify the country.

However, militants from neighbouring Mali - where a separatist insurgency in 2012 was hijacked by jihadists - carried out an attack in the Burkinabè capital as Mr Kaboré prepared to take the helm.

Armed groups took advantage of a weak security presence in Burkina Faso's exposed borderlands to mount more attacks and entrench their presence.

Jihadists have also triggered sectarian tensions between previously co-existing Christian and Muslim communities in Burkina Faso.

The militants have taken advantage of the sparse state presence and lack of humanitarian support, which have left communities both vulnerable and prone to recruitment.

Political participation has also been undermined by the militant presence.

In 2020, voters who had fled their homes in parts of the north and east were unable to participate in the presidential poll in which Mr Kaboré was re-elected with 58% of the vote.

Militant pressure on communities heightened public disgruntlement in the president's second term.

What are the parallels with Mali?

There are concerns that a pattern is emerging.

The build-up to Burkina Faso's coup bear similarities with events in Mali before its own military takeover in August 2020.

A series of deadly attacks on military and civilian targets was followed by mass protests sparked by a growing lack of faith in the government of Mali's then President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta.

Burkina Faso's main opposition leader, Eddie Komboigo, has tried to take advantage of the public discontent about insecurity to whip up anger.

But while the public in Mali broadly supported the military coup, Burkinabès may be wary of further instability with the army in charge.

Did anti-French sentiment play a role?

Both countries used to be French colonies and France has continued to maintain strong economic and security ties long after independence.

Like Mali, Burkinabè security forces depend on support from France which deployed 5,100 personnel in the region under what was called Operation Barkhane. This began when France sent troops to stop jihadists marching on Mali's capital, Bamako in 2013.

But public backing for the French involvement has waned as the security situation deteriorated.

In December, residents of Kaya blocked a French military convoy delivering supplies to the Burkinabè army and instead accused Barkhane forces of working with jihadists.

France has further been pushed out of the Sahel region, which includes both countries, in a diplomatic row with Mali that triggered the withdrawal of nearly half of the Barkhane contingent.

The security vacuum could be exploited by jihadists, while persistent political instability could undermine defence cooperation under what is called the G5 Sahel force that includes troops from Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger.

While Mali is turning to Russia to fill this security gap, its Sahel partners - including Burkina Faso - have strongly opposed this controversial move.

Should the region be wary?

The coup in Burkina Faso suggest that putschists are not concerned about the reaction of the West African regional group Ecowas. Recent sanctions against Mali and Guinea, which saw a coup last September, failed to curb the soldiers' actions.

The president of neighbouring Niger, Mohamed Bazoum, had a shaky start in office in 2021 with a coup attempt against a backdrop of deadly attacks against civilians and the army.

He has been a fierce critic of the political situation in Mali and its potential impact on the morale of regional defence forces.

The Nigerien president has been trying to quell any military discontent by visiting defence forces in volatile regions, which seems to be working for now.

The instability in Mali and Burkina Faso is also leading to security concerns in Ivory Coast, their neighbour to the south. There have been jihadist attacks there since June 2020 targeting security forces.

Map
Map
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Israeli expert panel advises 4th vaccine dose for adults

    An expert panel on Tuesday advised the Israeli government to begin offering a fourth vaccine dose to everyone over the age of 18, citing research showing it helps prevent COVID-19 infection and severe illness. The Health Ministry's director must approve the recommendation. Israel is already offering a second booster to everyone over the age of 60 and those at high risk as it struggles to contain a wave of infections fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant.

  • Motorists in Turkey Stuck Overnight on Snowy Motorway

    The motorway connecting Istanbul to Ankara closed on Sunday, January 23, due to heavy snowfall, local reports citing authorities said.According to the Duzce Governorate, motorists were stuck on the TransEuropean Motorway and the D-100 highway overnight as heavy snow fell in the area. Local reports said there was a 17 km-long queue of drivers built up near the Duzce border with Bolu.Footage released by the Duzce Governorate shows the Turkish Red Crescent Western Black Sea Region Disaster Management Center deliver blankets, drinks and food to “drivers and passengers stuck on the road due to snowfall,” they said. Credit: Düzce Valiliği via Storyful

  • 32 dead in South Sudan interethnic violence: UN

    The United Nations on Tuesday said 32 people, including women and children, had been killed during armed raids in a region of South Sudan plagued by interethnic violence.

  • EU continues training Libyan partners despite migrant abuses

    A confidential European Union military report calls for continuing a controversial EU program to train and equip Libya’s coast guard and navy despite growing concerns about their treatment of migrants, a mounting death toll at sea, and the continued lack of any central authority in the North African nation. The report, circulated to EU officials this month and obtained by The Associated Press, offers a rare look at Europe’s determination to support Libya in the interception and return of tens of thousands of men, women and children to Libya, where they face insufferable abuse. Compiled by Italian navy Rear Adm. Stefano Turchetto, head of the EU arms embargo surveillance mission, or Operation Irini, the report acknowledges the “excessive use of force” by Libyan authorities, adding that EU training is “no longer fully followed.”

  • Russia-Ukraine crisis, Baseball Hall of Fame, California wildfire: 5 things to know Tuesday

    The Pentagon orders 8,500 troops on higher alert amid Russia-Ukraine crisis, baseball’s 2022 Hall of Fame class will be revealed and more news to start your Tuesday.

  • Flights halted and cars banned as snow silences Istanbul

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Flights were suspended for a second day at Istanbul Airport and private vehicles were barred from city streets on Tuesday, as heavy snowfall snarled traffic and left people stranded in Turkey's biggest city and across the country. Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya took the rare step of banning private cars until 1000 GMT (1 p.m. local) as emergency teams cleaned up streets, while many public workers were granted administrative leave to keep commutes to a minimum. A video posted on social media showed a man skiing through city streets late on Monday, with people waving as he passed.

  • Snow blankets Athens, Greek islands and Turkey's Istanbul

    Heavy snowfall disrupted air traffic Monday in the Greek capital of Athens and neighboring Turkey's largest city of Istanbul, while several Aegean islands and much of Turkey were blanketed by snow. The storm, named Elpida, or “hope” in Greece, snarled traffic in both Athens and Istanbul, a metropolis of 16 million people. Flights in and out of Istanbul Airport were suspended until 4 a.m. Tuesday (0100 GMT) while authorities worked to clear runways as well as a road leading to the airport.

  • Burkina Faso Soldiers Seize Power and Detain President

    The detention follows a wave of street protests against the government’s failure to stem the advance of Islamist militants in the north of the West African nation.

  • U.S. combat jet crashes in South China Sea exercise, 7 hurt

    A U.S. Navy F35C Lightning II combat jet conducting exercises in the South China Sea crashed while trying to land on the deck of an American aircraft carrier, injuring seven sailors, the military said Tuesday. The pilot was able to eject before the aircraft hit the deck of the USS Carl Vinson on Monday and was safely recovered by a helicopter, said Lt. Mark Langford, a spokesman for the U.S. 7th Fleet. Two American carrier strike groups with more than 14,000 sailors and marines are conducting exercises in the South China Sea, which the military says is to demonstrate the “U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Joint Force's ability to deliver a powerful maritime force.”

  • Burkina Faso military says it has seized power

    President Kaboré has been overthrown and the government and parliament dissolved, the army says.

  • US helped intercept ballistic missiles over UAE: Centcom

    The U.S. military said on Monday that the "combined efforts" of both American and United Arab Emirates forces "successfully prevented" a missile attack in Abu Dhabi.U.S. Central Command Spokesman Captain Bill Urban said in a statement that "U.S. forces at Al Dhafra Air Base, near Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), engaged two inbound missile threats with multiple Patriot interceptors coincident to efforts by the armed forces of the UAE...

  • Trump aides facing subpoenas from the Jan. 6 committee are lining up for handouts from a conservative legal defense fund — but there's a catch to receive funding

    "We are certainly not going to assist anyone who agrees with the mission of the committee and is aiding and abetting the committee," fund chair Matt Schlapp said.

  • Trump Mocked For Embarrassing 'Please Clap' Moment At His Own Resort

    The former president seemed to need some adulation at Mar-a-Lago.

  • Burkina Faso 'coup attempt' condemned by Ecowas

    After gunfire is heard in the capital, President Roch Kaboré's whereabouts are unclear.

  • Lawmakers ask Austin to rush Abrams sale to Poland

    Top Republicans on Monday made a push to accelerate Washington’s proposed sale of 250 M1A2 Abrams tanks to NATO-ally Poland, which has been pending since last summer, in light of the escalating crisis with Russia.

  • NATO takes command of US carrier strike group as allies send more jets and warships to deter Russia's threat against Ukraine

    The exercise is the first time NATO has commanded a full US carrier strike group since the Cold War, the alliance said.

  • US aircraft carriers enter South China Sea amid tensions between Taiwan, China

    U.S. aircraft carriers on Sunday entered the South China Sea to begin operations amid heightened tensions between China and Taiwan.The U.S. Navy Carrier Strike Groups Carl Vinson and Abraham Lincoln will engage in operations aimed at strengthening maritime integrated-at-sea operations and combat readiness, according to a statement from the Navy.The training will be conducted in accordance with international laws, the statement said."Our ability...

  • “Russia Controls Everything Here”: Patrolling The Sea of Azov With Ukraine’s Maritime Guards

    As President Joe Biden and NATO prepare to move troops closer to Ukraine, the nation’s maritime guards prepare for a possible Russian invasion by sea.View Entire Post ›

  • Stone-throwing Israeli settlers attack Palestinian village

    Israeli settlers drove through a Palestinian village in the occupied West Bank on Monday, throwing rocks through the windows of vehicles and businesses and injuring a teenager, a Palestinian official said. On Friday, settlers attacked Palestinians and Israeli peace activists in the West Bank and set a car on fire. The Israeli military confirmed the incident on Monday, saying the Israelis had caused “significant damage" and that police have opened an investigation.

  • Russia accuses West of 'hysteria' after NATO announces military buildup in Eastern Europe

    Russia on Monday denounced the West's reaction to events concerning Ukraine after NATO said it would keep forces on standby and have more ships and fighter jets ready in Eastern Europe.The Kremlin accused the West of responding with "hysteria" as the preparations signaled NATO was gearing up for possible Russian aggression against the former Soviet state, according to Reuters."NATO will continue to take all necessary measures to protect and...